top story

Police say Bloomington man strangled 8-year-old

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Anthony N. Sansone, 46, is accused by authorities of punching an 8-year-old family member in the face Nov. 22 and then strangling him.

A prosecutor said Sansone also grabbed and twisted a separate household member’s arm when they tried to intervene.

The child told authorities that Sansone had punched and strangled him in a Dec. 17 interview at the child advocacy center, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Sansone is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Sansone was ordered to have no contact with the two alleged victims.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Anthony N. Sansone

Anthony N. Sansone, 46, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

