Police say Bloomington man strangled 8-year-old

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Anthony N. Sansone, 46, is accused by authorities of punching an 8-year-old family member in the face Nov. 22 and then strangling him.

A prosecutor said Sansone also grabbed and twisted a separate household member’s arm when they tried to intervene.

The child told authorities that Sansone had punched and strangled him in a Dec. 17 interview at the child advocacy center, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Sansone is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Sansone was ordered to have no contact with the two alleged victims.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.