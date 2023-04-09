BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police were called to a shooting Sunday afternoon on the west side of Bloomington.
BPD Sgt. Josh Swartzentruber confirmed to The Pantagraph that police responded around 2:40 p.m. to a shooting at Alton Depot Park, where one person had been injured by gunfire.
The person's condition was unknown Sunday evening.
The incident remains under investigation, but Swartzentruber said police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
This story will be updated.
