This is a developing story that will be updated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area of the Turnberry Square apartment complex, next to the Jewel Osco grocery store, on Cottage Avenue.

A Bloomington police lieutenant confirmed there had been a shooting but could not immediately provide further information.

Officers from the Bloomington and Normal police departments, McLean County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police, responded to the area. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington also was at the scene.

Police vehicles have blocked Cottage Avenue at its intersection with Hovey Avenue and all entrances to the grocery store.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.