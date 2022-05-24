 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release photos of car reportedly connected to Bloomington shooting, robbery

052522-blm-loc-2robbery

Police said two suspects in a shooting and robbery May 19 in the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road in Bloomington left the scene in a dark gray 2013 to 2018 Cadillac ATS. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

BLOOMINGTON — Police have released photos of a car they say may belong to a suspect in a robbery and shooting last week on the city’s southeast side.

A business in the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road called police about 2:40 p.m. May 19 for a reported holdup.

An employee was struck with an object and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said there was evidence of gunshots fired inside the business.

Two males who appear to be Black or Hispanic and in their 20s are suspected of the crime, police said. The two men wore facemasks. One man wore “a yellow traffic style vest” and the other wore a “blue vest with white lines” during the incident, police said.

They left the scene in a dark gray 2013 to 2018 Cadillac ATS, which is a four-door sedan. The windows and sunroof are heavily tinted with chrome trim and its wheels’ rims are silver, police said.

052522-blm-loc-1robbery





Anonymous tips can be submitted at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

