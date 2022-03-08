 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police on scene after shots fired in Bloomington

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Police are on scene and emergency medical services have been called after reported gunshots in the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road. 

Officers went to the area in response to a reported commotion, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Gunshots were fired, but a person who answered the sergeants' desk phone could not immediately confirm whether there were injuries or to what extent. 

The McLean County coroner's office had not been called to the scene as of 8:45 p.m., the coroner said. 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

