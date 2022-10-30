Police: Man takes robe and rosary in Bloomington church burglary

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 36-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police said he broke into a Bloomington church and stole a liturgical garment.

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said dispatchers took a call at 5 a.m. Saturday from a man who said he needed access to a warm room so he could sleep; the man then hung up. The documents said the man had slurred his words, became belligerent, and then called back around 6 a.m.

He stated, per the record, that he was in the 1200 block of West Locust Street, and police traced his call as coming from within St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1209 W. Locust St., Bloomington. Police responded there and found the front glass entrance door was smashed, and a large baptismal font had been pushed over and broken, the report continued.

The documents state police were then called to a report of a suspicious person at 6:15 a.m. Dispatchers reported a man was running down West Market Street in a white liturgical vestment toward Pilot Travel Center in Bloomington.

The affidavit said police arrested the man, identified him as Doug L. Hall, and discovered he also had stolen a rosary from the church. The report listed damaged to St. Patrick’s church as exceeding $500.

Hall is charged with three counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage to a place of worship, a Class 3 felony; and theft from a place of worship, a Class 4 felony.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, Hall was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. He was ordered to have no contact with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

His arrangement was scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 2.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

