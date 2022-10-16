Police: Man caught with 76 pounds of cocaine on I-55 in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 60-year-old California man is being charged with felony drug trafficking after state police found 76 pounds of cocaine in his RV.

An arrest report provided to The Pantagraph by McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Horve said Illinois State Police stopped an RV on Interstate 55 that had missing mud flaps and suspended registration. The charging document identified the driver as Cesar F. Perez; he was booked Friday afternoon in the McLean County jail.

The report stated a K-9 unit was alerted to the presence of drugs in the RV, and troopers found several vacuum-sealed bricks of cocaine, totaling 76 pounds in weight.

The statement said the driver waived his Miranda rights, admitted he was aware of the narcotics, and said they were being delivered to a warehouse in Aurora.

The report estimated the value of the cocaine packages to be over $3 million.

Perez is being charged with two Class X felonies, trafficking a controlled substance and delivering over 900 grams of cocaine, plus possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, Perez’s bond was set at $1 million. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Nov 11. Perez was still jailed as of Sunday afternoon.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

