Police investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Police are investigating after a report of shots fired during a robbery Wednesday at a business on the city’s southeast side.

Bloomington police responded about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road for a “hold up alarm,” police said.

Officers found evidence of gunshots fired inside the business. An employee who was battered was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities have identified two suspects who wore masks, “a yellow traffic style vest” and a “blue vest with white lines” during the incident. They left the scene in a black, four-door vehicle with silver rims and chrome trim around its windows.

The suspects appear to be Black or Hispanic males in their 20s, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

Wednesday's shooting was at least the 19th confirmed shooting in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, of which 17 have occurred in Bloomington. It was the third shooting reported in May.

