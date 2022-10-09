Police: Gunfire hits west Normal apartment; no one hurt

NORMAL — At least one bullet broke a window and lodged in a wall of an apartment late Saturday on Normal's west side, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:45 p.m. at 1520 Woods Ave., a one-story apartment building on the northeast corner of the intersection with Cottage Avenue, according to police.

The intersection remained closed after midnight as police investigated the scene, where shell casings also were found, police said.

Initial reports indicate no one was home at the time, police said.