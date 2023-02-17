NORMAL — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning robbery outside a business in Normal.

Community Services Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday to a robbery outside of Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave.

He said a credit card was taken from a victim during the robbery. Park said no weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a white male who was wearing a tan coat and was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, said Park.

He said NPD asks anyone with additional information about this robbery to call their front desk at 309-454-9535. Park said information can also be provided on the Tip411 app, or by texting NormalPD to 847411 and then messaging the tip.

