BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old man is being held without bond after police said he strangled a woman and possessed meth Saturday in Bloomington.

An arrest affidavit sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said officers were called early Saturday morning to a domestic battery report at a residence in Bloomington.

Documents said Demorian L. Washington, of Bloomington, began arguing with the victim after she picked him up from downtown and drove to the residence. The reports said a friend of Washington pulled up in another vehicle, and Washington chased the victim around the friend's car.

Arrest records said Washington slammed the woman to the ground and squeezed his hands around her neck. The report said the friend then pulled Washington off of the victim.

Police said they took Washington to the McLean County Jail, where they found a bag in his sock containing a substance that field tested positive for meth.

Washington is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation (Class 2 felony), possession of less than 5 grams of meth (Class 4 felony), and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).

A judge ordered Washington to be held without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment. His bond amount will be reviewed by the court in an April 7 hearing.

The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim or the residence. Washington's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 21.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story and will be added later.