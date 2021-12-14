Police: Bloomington man broke woman's eye socket

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated domestic battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington.

Police in court documents said Michael R. Brooks, 28, caused great bodily harm to a household member “by striking her, causing injuries including a fractured orbital bone.”

Brooks is charged with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated domestic battery.

He also is accused by police of strangling the woman.

Authorities say the incident happened July 7 in Bloomington, according to the documents.

Brooks remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

