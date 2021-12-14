 Skip to main content
Police: Bloomington man broke woman's eye socket

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated domestic battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington.

Police in court documents said Michael R. Brooks, 28, caused great bodily harm to a household member “by striking her, causing injuries including a fractured orbital bone.”

Brooks is charged with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated domestic battery.

He also is accused by police of strangling the woman.

Authorities say the incident happened July 7 in Bloomington, according to the documents. 

Brooks remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Michael R. Brooks

Michael R. Brooks, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

