BLOOMINGTON — Two Twin City residents are facing felony charges after police said they were found in a stolen vehicle at a LeRoy travel stop.
Shayla M. Pelo, 34, of Normal, and George E. Woodworth, 44, of Bloomington, both appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge William Workman.
Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman told the court that a Nissan vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday from outside Carle Hospital in Urbana. The prosecutor said the vehicle owner left his keys in the ignition as he was helping his wife into the emergency room, and a male was seen entering his car.
Messman said LeRoy Police Department officers found the car Wednesday at the Love’s Travel Stop, 505 Persimmon Drive, LeRoy. He said Woodworth and Pelo were both occupying the vehicle, and Pelo acknowledged to police that it didn’t belong to them.
LeRoy police said in a Facebook post that a patrol officer found the Nissan Rogue at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. Pelo was identified in the post as Shayla M. Woodworth.
Charging documents also allege that George Woodworth falsely identified himself as George McCannaughay to a McLean County Sheriff’s deputy.
Woodworth and Pelo are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony. Woodworth was also charged with obstructing identification, a Class A misdemeanor.
Workman set their bonds as requested by Messman, at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also scheduled the two for their arraignment hearings on 9 a.m. Feb. 24.
Both were still in custody Friday at the McLean County Jail.
