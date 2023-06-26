BLOOMINGTON — Two Twin Cities’ residents were arrested Thursday after police said they were spotted in a stolen rental vehicle in Normal.

Charging documents from the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office indicate James L. Walden, 25, of Bloomington, and Rusty J. Robbins, 28, of Normal, appeared in a Saturday bond court hearing each charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Walden is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Arrest affidavits stated that the owner of a U-Haul dealer at 400 Beech Street in Normal reported Thursday morning that a rental truck was stolen from the site after a renter returned it around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to prosecutor records, the owner found his deposit box had been pried into and the truck’s keys were stolen.

The victim told police, per the records, that he saw the stolen U-Haul parked near East Cypress and North Walnut streets, which is about three blocks from the rental business. The report said a man wearing an orange shirt was seen exiting the truck and then getting into a Chrysler PT Cruiser, leaving the truck behind.

Walden was later identified as the man who got out of the rental truck and Robbins as the owner and driver of the PT Cruiser, per the records. The documents said both returned later to Cypress and Walnut streets in the PT Cruiser, and then Normal police followed them to the Walgreens store on West Raab Road before stopping them.

According to the records, Walden told police he drove the U-Haul truck to the Normal intersection and that an unknown man had asked him to park the truck in that area for $20. The report said Walden didn’t have the keys and didn’t know where they were located.

Robbins was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond, and Walden's bond was set at $25,000, with 10% to apply for release.

Their arraignments are scheduled for July 14.