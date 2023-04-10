BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police were called to a shooting Sunday afternoon on the west side of Bloomington.

BPD Sgt. Josh Swartzentruber confirmed to The Pantagraph that police responded around 2:40 p.m. to a shooting at Alton Depot Park on Western Avenue, where one person had been shot.

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley said Monday the person suffered non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, he said.

The incident remains under investigation, but Swartzentruber said police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Brock Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

The Pantagraph's Mateusz Janik contributed to this report.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg