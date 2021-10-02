Petition asks federal, state authorities to investigate Jelani Day case

BLOOMINGTON — A change.org petition asking for state and federal authorities to investigate the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day has gathered nearly 15,000 signatures.

The petition says it was created by members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Nu Epsilon chapter, at Alabama A&M University. Day, of Danville, graduated in 2018 and enrolled at ISU as a speech pathology major.

The 25-year-old was reported missing Aug. 25, a day after he was last seen walking into the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. A body found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River in LaSalle County was identified as Day's on Sept. 24.

In the petition, which had 14,487 signatures as of Friday night, the group was critical of the Bloomington Police Department's handling of the case, pointing to statements made during a news conference after Day's body was identified.

"Jelani is loved and represents the absolute best of our beloved fraternity; therefore, bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice is not a request but a demand," the petition says.

Bloomington police said Friday night that the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is the lead in the investigation and point of contact for the case. An email to LaSalle authorities was not immediately returned as of Saturday morning.

The case generated national attention, and Day's mother appeared on national news shows, including "Good Morning America" last week.

"Jelani did not just disappear into thin air. Somebody knows something, somebody seen something and I need somebody to say something," Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said on the show.

She has also called for federal authorities to investigate.

Hallie Bezner, an attorney for the Day family, told Newsy that evidence indicates "Jelani did not end up in that river willingly."

"I speak for the family when I say that we are confident someone did something to Jelani," Bezner said. "We don't know who that person is, we don't know what they did, but we feel very strongly, and the evidence points to someone else being involved in this."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0