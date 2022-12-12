 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria woman faces LSD charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — LSD charges are pending in McLean County against a Peoria woman.

Maryjane E. Meck, 23, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to arrest documents, police said she had approximately 400 dosages of a drug that tested positive for LSD.

She is also charged with a traffic offense of driving without headlights when required.

Maryjane Meck

Meck

Meck was released Saturday on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 6.

While psychedelics like magic mushrooms or LSD can act as powerful antidepressants, they can also cause vivid hallucinations that limit their use. 

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible humpback whale makes 3,000-mile migratory journey with broken spine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News