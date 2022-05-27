Peoria men had 18 pounds of cannabis on I-55, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Two Peoria men remain jailed in McLean County on cannabis charges.

Jaren K. Jackson-Coates, 24, and Jawarren L. Clements, 25, are each charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 1 felony).

Jaren K. Jackson-Coates

Jaren K. Jackson-Coates, 24, of Peoria, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Prosecutors said a McLean County sheriff’s deputy pulled their vehicle over Wednesday on Interstate 55 for a vehicle code violation. An odor of cannabis emulating from inside the vehicle led police to search the car.

Jawarren L. Clements

Jawarren L. Clements, 25, of Peoria, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Police retrieved about 8,350 grams of cannabis packaged separately, which is about 18.5 pounds, prosecutors said.

A prosecutor noted the street value of 18.5 pounds of marijuana is about $100,000.

Jackson-Coates was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and Clements was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

Arraignments are scheduled for June 10.

