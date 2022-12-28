 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Peoria man sentenced to 3 years in prison on aggravated DUI charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated driving under the influence charge.

Alvin O. Bennett, 45, was initially charged in August with aggravated DUI — a Class 2 felony on the fourth offense — as well as unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked or suspended license, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and several traffic offenses.

Alvin Bennett

Bennett

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to the aggravated DUI charge, and as part of the plea agreement, the state dismissed the other charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough said McLean County Sheriff’s police pulled Bennett over on July 30 after he pulled out of a Bloomington bar, driving the wrong way on Main Street.

His license had previously been revoked, he showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop and his blood alcohol content measured at 0.214, she said.

Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Bennett to three years in the Department of Corrections and one year of mandatory supervised release to follow. He was given credit for three days served.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

