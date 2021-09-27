Peoria man sentenced 4 years for cocaine delivery in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison Monday on one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Lawrence E. Jones, 41, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for distributing between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine.

Two other counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance were dismissed Monday under a plea agreement.

Jones was charged in March with the three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Court documents show he made three deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between Jan. 7 and March 24.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

