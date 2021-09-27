 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria man sentenced 4 years for cocaine delivery in Normal

  • Updated
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison Monday on one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Lawrence E. Jones, 41, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for distributing between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Two other counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance were dismissed Monday under a plea agreement.

Jones was charged in March with the three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Court documents show he made three deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between Jan. 7 and March 24.

Lawrence Jones

Jones

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News