Peoria man pleads guilty to stealing from Bloomington gun shop

During a plea hearing Thursday, federal prosecutors said an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led agents to a property off University Street in Peoria where agents found two gun tags from the store, according to the Central District of Illinois U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Later during a traffic stop, they found Edwards-Melton in possession of a 9 mm pistol, which was identified as one of the 25 firearms stolen from Smiley’s, prosecutors said. No further information regarding the location of the remaining guns has been released.
According to court documents, the defendant was assisted in the burglary by two juvenile males and a juvenile female.
Edwards-Melton remains in custody of the U. S. Marshal Service. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16 at the federal courthouse in Peoria.
His sentence could include up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and maximum three-year terms of supervised release for each count.
