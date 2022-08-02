Peoria man faces DUI, drug offense in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man is charged with DUI and drug offenses in McLean County after a weekend traffic stop.

Alvin O. Bennett, 45, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence (a Class 2 felony), meth possession (a Class 3 felony), driving with a revoked or suspended license (Class 4 felony), and possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony), along with several pending traffic offenses.

Prosecutors said that Bennett was seen by a Bloomington police officer driving the wrong way on Main Street after leaving a bar. Bennet's license had been revoked for a prior DUI offense.

Prosecutors further said that meth and MDMA were later found on Bennett.

Bond was set at $50,000 with $5,000 needed for release. His next appearance is an arraignment on Aug. 26.