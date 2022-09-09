Peoria man charged with selling meth, cannabis in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man is charged in McLean County with selling methamphetamine and cannabis.

Judge Scott Black found probable cause in a Thursday bond hearing to retain 31-year-old Kendall Bradshaw in police custody. The Peoria man is charged with delivering less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and delivering 10-30 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Lewis Liu said an investigation by Illinois State Police Task Force 6 recorded a controlled transaction with Bradshaw on Wednesday in McLean County. He said a confidential informant met the man and bought 3.7 grams of meth, as well as 1 ounce of cannabis, for a total of $600.

The prosecutor said police stopped Bradshaw shortly after the deal and found him in possession of the money. Liu said Bradshaw first stated the money was for buying a car, but then changed his story and claimed it was for an upcoming vacation.

Judge Black set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to file a written notice for bail source funds before bonding out, to ensure the money was legally obtained.

Bradshaw's arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 30.