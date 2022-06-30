 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria man charged with possessing stolen car in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle in McLean County.

Corey W. Elizondo, 31, is charged with possession of a stolen or converted stolen vehicle (Class 2 felony) and theft (Class 3 felony).

Court documents said Elizondo possessed a car hauler trailer with a value of between $500 and $10,000 Jan. 16 in McLean County.

Elizondo does not have an address listed in court documents, but according to an affidavit, he indicated he resides in Peoria.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 13 with bond set at $50,000 at 10%, meaning he would need $5,035 to be released from jail. A judge ordered his bond to remain as set Wednesday.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 22.

