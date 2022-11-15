Peoria man charged with cocaine sales in McLean County

Christopher J. O'Donnell, 32, is charged with conducting three sales to a Bloomington Police Department confidential source in mid-November 2021. A grand jury returned a bill of indictment earlier this year with a warrant issued in March.

In court on Monday, bond for O'Donnell was set at $100,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would have to pay $10,035 to be released on this matter. His next appearance for these charges is an arraignment on Dec. 9.