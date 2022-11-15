 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria man charged with cocaine sales in McLean County

  • 0
Christopher J. O'Donnell

O'Donnell

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man faces multiple drug delivery charges stemming from sales to a confidential source last November, prosecutors say. 

Christopher J. O'Donnell, 32, is charged with conducting three sales to a Bloomington Police Department confidential source in mid-November 2021. A grand jury returned a bill of indictment earlier this year with a warrant issued in March. 

O'Donnell faces eight charges total, all related to containing or possessing a substance containing cocaine. 

They include: 

  • three counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony;
  • three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony;
  • one count of unlawful possession, with intent to deliver, between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony;
  • one count of unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. 

In court on Monday, bond for O'Donnell was set at $100,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would have to pay $10,035 to be released on this matter. His next appearance for these charges is an arraignment on Dec. 9. 

While dealers may package drugs as candy, an Adams County Sheriff's Office commander says there's no reason to believe they're trying to target children, plus giving their product away would be bad business.