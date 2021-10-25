Peoria man charged with cocaine delivery in McLean County

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man is in McLean County jail custody on a drug charge.

Jameel P. Lavinder, 43, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

A prosecutor said he delivered about 3.5 grams of cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit. Court documents show Lavinder delivered the cocaine June 14.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 24 and it was returned Saturday.

Lavinder remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Jameel P. Lavinder

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

