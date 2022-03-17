Peoria man charged with burglary, forgery, theft in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man was released from McLean County custody on burglary, forgery and theft charges.

Joseph L. McLeod, 40, is accused of using a nearly $200 check that he “knew … would not be paid” at a Bloomington antique store Dec. 17, 2020, court documents said.

He also is accused of stealing between $500 and $10,000 worth of jewelry from an individual.

McLeod is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count each of forgery and deceptive practices.

He was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is set for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.