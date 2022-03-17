 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Peoria man charged with burglary, forgery, theft in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man was released from McLean County custody on burglary, forgery and theft charges.

Joseph L. McLeod, 40, is accused of using a nearly $200 check that he “knew … would not be paid” at a Bloomington antique store Dec. 17, 2020, court documents said.

Joseph L. McLeod

Joseph L. McLeod, 40, of Peoria, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count each of forgery and deceptive practices.

He also is accused of stealing between $500 and $10,000 worth of jewelry from an individual.

McLeod is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count each of forgery and deceptive practices.

Police: Bloomington pedestrian, 54, dead after Tuesday crash

He was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is set for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse video shows slow-moving landslide in Alaska national park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News