Peoria man charged with burglary, forgery, theft in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man was released from McLean County custody on burglary, forgery and theft charges.
Joseph L. McLeod, 40, is accused of using a nearly $200 check that he “knew … would not be paid” at a Bloomington antique store Dec. 17, 2020, court documents said.
He also is accused of stealing between $500 and $10,000 worth of jewelry from an individual.
McLeod is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count each of forgery and deceptive practices.
He was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is set for April 1.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Carrie Funk
Anthony R. Fairchild
Frankie L. Hutchinson
Joseph L. McLeod
Lanee R. Rich
Corey K. Butler
Darrius D. Robinson
Jacob Z. Kemp
Jonathan A. Jamison
Geno A. Borrego
Joshua D. Rials
Jamakio D. Chapell
Thomas E. Dolan
Jordyn H. Thornton
Ty W. Johnson
Kyle D. Kindred
Lorel M. Johnson
Kimberlee A. Burton
Kevin C. Knight
Derail T. Riley
Ade A. McDaniel
Carlos L. Hogan
Jahni A. Lyons
Justin A. Atkinson
Destiny D. Brown
Billy J. Braswell
Mitchell A. Rogers
Matthew D. Stone
Tyler A. Guy
Gordan D. Lessen
Steven M. Abdullah
Ryan D. Triplett
Pedro A. Parra
Gregory A. Spence
Justin A. Leicht
Edward L. Holmes
Latoya M. Jackson
Shaquan D. Hosea
Jaccob L. Morris
Dontel D. Crowder
Donnell A. Taylor
Eric E. Seymon
Aikee Muhammad
William M. McCuen
Meontay D. Wheeler
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Javares L. Hudson
Tommy L. Jumper
David S. Fry
Logan T. Kendricks
Davis W. Hopkins
Tony Robinson
Rochelle A. McCray
Dontae D. Gilbert
Stefan A. Mangina
Michael J. Owen
Cedric J. Haynes
Jonathan Wiley
Jason S. Russell
Aaron J. Zielinski
Albert F. Matheny
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Samuel Harris
Jordan P. Gillespie
William R. Carter
Kentre A. Jackson
Andrew L. Stanley
Jerail M. Myrick
Amari M. McNabb
Aaron Parlier
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Nathaniel A. Butler
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.