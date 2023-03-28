BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man has been indicted in a 2021 home invasion and burglary in Bloomington.

Eli C. Garozzo, 20, is charged with two counts of home invasion, a Class X felony; two counts of attempted armed robbery, a Class 1 felony; and two counts of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

He is accused of entering a residence on East Grove Street on June 16 and July 1, 2021, with the intent to commit theft, while knowing someone was in the residence. The attempted armed robbery charge alleges he or someone he was with was armed with a firearm at the time.

Caleb M. Teplitz-Crawford was arrested in October of 2021 and charged in the same incidents. Five of the charges were dropped and he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation, online court records say.

Garozzo was indicted by a McLean County grand jury in October 2021, and a warrant was issued. He was arrested on the charges on Sunday. Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said during a bond hearing Monday that Garozzo had been in custody in another state on separate charges for much of that time.

His bond was set at $200,000 at 10%, meaning he would have to pay $20,000 plus fees to be released. His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on April 13.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo