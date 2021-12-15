Peoria man charged in burglary of Bloomington gun shop

PEORIA — A Peoria man has been charged in federal court with burglarizing Smiley's Sports Shop in Bloomington early Sunday morning. He is accused of stealing 25 guns from the store.

DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 20, was arrested Monday, a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said. He had his first appearance Wednesday.

Bloomington Police Sergeant Kiel Nowers told The Pantagraph on Sunday that the burglary was reported at 5:39 a.m. that morning at Smiley's on Ireland Grove Road. At the time, police said at least 20 pistols had been stolen.

Another break-in, to Midwest Exchange on East Empire Street, was reported earlier Sunday morning, around 4:45 a.m. Nothing was stolen. Police were unsure at the time if the incidents were connected, and the charges against Edwards-Melton do not include the Midwest Exchange break-in.

Police were led to Edwards-Melton after questioning a person who was leaving a residence where two of Smiley's tags had been found.

Edwards-Melton is alleged to have been found with one of the guns stolen from Smiley's. Charging documents identify the gun as a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, with a serial number identifying it as one from Smiley's.

As of press time, the location of the remaining guns was unknown.

Edwards-Melton is charged with burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. The complaint against Edwards-Melton says that after being arrested he told police he had burglarized Smiley's along with two juvenile boys.

Edwards-Melton has a detention hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. The charges could carry up to 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.