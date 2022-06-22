Peoria man arrested in connection with Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGOTN — A 19-year-old Peoria man is facing charges in a Bloomington shots fired incident.

Jveonte Walker is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 Felony) and possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 3 Felony).

Bloomington police said they responded to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of De Ville Street at 10:59 p.m. Friday. Officers located evidence of a shooting in the form a shell casing and a spent round on Rena Drive, according to a statement released by the police department Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, an officer was provided extra patrol units to the area following the previous night's shooting, police said; a resident called authorities to report that the officer was driving behind a suspect in the shooting.

Police said an investigative stop was conducted and, after they found probable cause to search the vehicle, two loaded handguns were found.

Walker was arrested and remained in custody Wednesday, held on $40,000 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.