BLOOMINGTON — A 44-year-old man is facing felony charges after prosecutors said he tried cashing a fraudulent check at an east Bloomington bank.

Columbia McNeary of Peoria appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for his arrest.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Merriman told the court that McNeary entered First State Bank and Trust, 204 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington. Charging documents state McNeary delivered a check payable to himself in the amount of $3,245.45, billing an account that the bank handles for All Seasons Golf Learning Center.

Merriman said bank employees were aware of fraudulent activity concerning that account.

McNeary is charged with two counts burglary, a Class 2 felony; forgery, a Class 3 felony; and financial institution fraud, a class 3 felony.

His bond was set at $5,000 with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered McNeary to have no contact with the First State Bank and Trust branch.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 30.

