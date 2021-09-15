 Skip to main content
Pekin woman accused of delivering meth in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A methamphetamine delivery charge has been filed against a Pekin woman in McLean County court.

Heaven M. Kruzan, 20, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

She is accused of delivering a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Tuesday.

Kruzan was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Heaven M. Kruzan

Kruzan

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

