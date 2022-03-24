Pekin man sentenced to 6 1/2 years for meth deliveries

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PEORIA — A Pekin man was sentenced Tuesday to six and a half years in prison for methamphetamine deliveries.

Sean E. Ward, 49, delivered about a half pound of meth, or roughly 245 grams, three times last summer. The largest sale was about 110 grams of meth.

Ward was indicted in federal court in August 2021 on one count of meth distribution. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2021.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid said in Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that Ward “appeared committed to working on his substance abuse and mental health issues,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois federal court.

Ward had been in U.S. Marshals’ custody since his arrest, but he obtained substance abuse treatment before his sentencing, the attorney’s office said.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

