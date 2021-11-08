Pedestrian shows gun, demands food at Bloomington drive-thru, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria Heights man is in McLean County custody on a charge of attempted robbery, police said.

Joel A. Perez, 31, is accused of walking up to a drive-through window at a restaurant Sunday in the 1800 block of South Veterans Parkway in Bloomington and demanding food while pointing a firearm at the restaurant staff.

He then fled the scene on foot and Bloomington police officers found Perez behind a business on Currency Drive, police said.

A “look-alike gun” was seized from Perez’ possession following his arrest shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Perez did not appear in bond court Monday.

A booking photo was not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police Officer Jeff Widmer at jwidmer@cityblm.org.

