 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Pedestrian hit by vehicle Friday night in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A pedestrian was struck by a car outside of a gas station Friday night on U.S. Business Route 51, Bloomington police said.

Watch now: Bleichner says 'time is right' to retire from NPD after 30 years

Sgt. Ivy Thornton with the Bloomington Police Department said the pedestrian was hit by a rideshare driver's car around 8:50 p.m. Friday. She said it happened on the west side of the Thorntons gas station in the 900 block of North Center Street.

Illinois highway camera expansion covering 22 counties awaits Pritzker’s signature

Thornton said the victim was awake and breathing after being hit.

Details on charges or citations issued were not available.

Coroner identifies Bloomington drowning victim

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Motorcyclist Brett Cue jumps bike from World's Largest Rocking Chair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News