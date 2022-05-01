Pedestrian hit by vehicle Friday night in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A pedestrian was struck by a car outside of a gas station Friday night on U.S. Business Route 51, Bloomington police said.

Sgt. Ivy Thornton with the Bloomington Police Department said the pedestrian was hit by a rideshare driver's car around 8:50 p.m. Friday. She said it happened on the west side of the Thorntons gas station in the 900 block of North Center Street.

Thornton said the victim was awake and breathing after being hit.

Details on charges or citations issued were not available.

