Pantagraph, other media outlets seek to unseal documents in Reditus lawsuit

BLOOMINGTON — The Pantagraph is joining with other Central Illinois media organizations to seek release of documents in a lawsuit against Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi.

Rossi, who was indicted last month on federal tax fraud charges, is being sued in Tazewell County by a business partner who accuses Rossi of "pillaging" Reditus to fund his own lifestyle. The company, which opened in 2019 and quickly emerged as one of the top COVID-19 testing providers in Illinois, had secured more than $220 million in state contracts to provide COVID testing.

Some key documents in the case are under seal, the result of a protective order initially agreed to by the plaintiff, James Davie. Davie has since obtained new representation and is seeking to lift the seal. The petition by the media outlets comes in support of that effort.

"We need to be able to follow the pleadings and follow the allegations in this case," said Don Craven, the Springfield media attorney handling the petition on behalf of the organizations. "We're not taking a side about who's right and who's wrong. We simply want to be in the position to accurately report what's going on in this case."

Other participating media outlets are WGLT, WCBU, WEEK 25 News & Heart of Illinois ABC, WMBD-TV & WYZZ, WMBD 1470 and the Peoria Journal Star.

"Open proceedings are the bedrock of public confidence in our court system,” said Allison Petty, executive editor of The Pantagraph. “Advocating for transparency is an important part of The Pantagraph’s role as a watchdog for our readers, and we’re pleased to partner with other Central Illinois media organizations in this effort."

In their petition, the media outlets argued that the litigation could have a significant impact on the Tazewell County economy and families of Reditus employees, and raises issues related to the expenditure of millions of taxpayer dollars received by Reditus.

The protective order shields any pleadings, briefs or other documents filed with the court designated as confidential material "if they contain any trade secret or other confidential commercial information, or if they contain business or financial information of a personal or non-public nature."

The media outlets argue that the protective order is much too broad in scope. The order "seemingly limits access to the pleadings and other documents in the court file, without an examination of the constitutional and statutory issues in that regard, and also limits access to discovery materials," they wrote.

Davie's lawyers allege mishandling of taxpayer dollars, another reason that Craven said the information should be public.

"These are tax dollars that have been paid to the company," Craven said. "It's not enough to say that it will be embarrassing, that it's private. It has to be a true trade secret, according to the cases as we read them, and what they may have spent money on is not a trade secret."

Craven said he has requested the court to consider the petition at the lawsuit's next hearing April 14, but he has received no indication whether the judge will hear the petition at that hearing.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

