Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Cullom triple homicide

PONTIAC — Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the murder trial for a Cullom man accused of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas morning in 2019.

Eight women and four men were selected Monday to sit on the Livingston County jury for 55-year-old Clifford Brewer.

He is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Shirley, 48; his son, Christian, 27; and a neighbor, Norman Walker, 51, who were all found in Brewer’s home with a single gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 25, 2019.

During the jury selection process, the attorneys — Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Regnier for the prosecution and Stephen and Joshua Richards of Chicago for the defense — asked potential jurors about any prejudice they might have involving law enforcement, firearms, mental illness, suicide, drug addiction, alcohol and divorce.

In listing the potential witnesses who could testify during the trial, Judge Jennifer Bauknecht said about 15 law enforcement officials are named as witnesses. Other witnesses include health professionals and independent forensic experts.

The jury will hear the state’s first evidence following opening statements Tuesday.

Two alternate jurors are expected to be selected Monday afternoon but had not been chosen by press time.

