Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Cullom triple homicide

He is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Shirley, 48; his son, Christian, 27; and a neighbor, Norman Walker, 51, who were all found in Brewer’s home with a single gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 25, 2019.
During the jury selection process, the attorneys — Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Regnier for the prosecution and Stephen and Joshua Richards of Chicago for the defense — asked potential jurors about any prejudice they might have involving law enforcement, firearms, mental illness, suicide, drug addiction, alcohol and divorce.
In listing the potential witnesses who could testify during the trial, Judge Jennifer Bauknecht said about 15 law enforcement officials are named as witnesses. Other witnesses include health professionals and independent forensic experts.
The jury will hear the state’s first evidence following opening statements Tuesday.
Two alternate jurors are expected to be selected Monday afternoon but had not been chosen by press time.
The story will be updated.
Photos: Police investigate three deaths in Cullom
Police investigators discuss evidence found at the scene after three people were found dead in a house at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom early Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The house, at center, was surrounded with police tape after three bodies were removed around 2 p.m.