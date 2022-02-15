Opening statements reveal details of 2018 Bloomington murder, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Trevonte Kirkwood was stopping at a friend’s house with his girlfriend and two other friends on North Oak Street in Bloomington the night of Oct. 30, 2018, prosecutors said in the opening statements of a Bloomington man’s trial on murder charges in Kirkwood’s death that night.

Prosecutors said that after his girlfriend’s car battery malfunctioned outside their friend’s house on Oak Street, Kirkwood went for a walk in the neighborhood, and moments later his friends heard gunshots.

The three ran southbound on Oak Street and saw Kirkwood, who stumbled toward them and fell to the sidewalk, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough said.

A neighbor, Nicholas Ballard, also heard about three gunshots, then looked outside his front door and saw a man fall to the ground, he testified Tuesday. Ballard called 911 and aided Kirkwood.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 30, 2018, for reports of gunshots.

Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington, was rendered first aid and CPR. He later died at a hospital of gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors said Thornton had been at a party that night at his house on West Front Street in Bloomington, and that he and other friends had left and come back to the house several times to go to a nearby store.

Prosecutors accused Thornton of being in a Chevy HHR vehicle with a couple other friends, including Quentin Jackson, 23, of Peoria – who was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for discharge of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

The few men were driving in the area of North Oak Street at the time Kirkwood had went for a walk, prosecutors said.

Thornton exited the car and fired three gunshots at Kirkwood, then returned to the vehicle and left the area, prosecutors said.

McLean County Public Defender Ron Lewis said “bad, reckless assumptions” is what got Thornton to be charged with murder.

He said throughout the months between the October 2018 shooting and June 2019 arrest of Thornton, the police investigation changed to more to of an “orchestration.”

Lewis said there is no proof that the person who fired a gun was in the Chevy HHR and furthermore, there is no proof that Thornton was in the vehicle.

Prosecutors also noted that police did not recover a gun from the incident and there was no video of the shooting.

The defense lawyer said confusion among police, the failure to preserve evidence and follow-up immediately with other leads and witnesses led authorities to assume Thornton committed the murder.

Four Bloomington police officers testified in court Tuesday about their roles in securing the scene that night.

It began to rain heavily roughly an hour after police arrived to the scene, which “hindered” their ability, and “expedited” their process, to collect evidence, one officer agreed when asked by the attorneys.

Lewis said there were calls over police radio about a white vehicle that had left the scene, which police did not pursue in their investigation.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

