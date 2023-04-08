BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria mother who lost a son to gun violence one year ago is hurting this Easter holiday.

Saturday marked exactly one year since 17-year-old Kanye Stowers was killed in a shooting in Bloomington. His mother, Tomeka Love, said last week that she wants law enforcement to deliver her peace and closure.

With a year now passed and no answers to who took Kanye’s life and why, Love said she’s depressed and barely able to eat. She’s worried a suspect is out free, laughing and believing they’ll get away with killing another.

“I just got to get justice,” Love said, adding Thursday that she could feel the anniversary of her son’s death was coming.

No suspects have yet to be named by the Bloomington Police Department, which said it continues to investigate.

The case is one of two ongoing homicide investigations from last year in which police have announced no arrests. The other is that of Dylan Meserole, who died at 20 years old on Feb. 12, 2022.

Just over two months ago, BPD announced an arrest in a third 2022 homicide investigation of the death of Tommy Manns, 29.

Key witnesses

Bloomington Police Sgt. Kiel Nowers confirmed to The Pantagraph that Stowers’ case remains ongoing. He said they’re continuing to interview witnesses and follow up on leads.

Nowers strongly encouraged anyone with information to come forward, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

BPD Chief Jamal Simington said in a written statement that police “seek to solve this young man's murder and hold the responsible parties responsible.”

"Victims of violent crime deserve justice and witnesses hold the key to a successful arrest and prosecution,” the chief said.

No further updates in the investigation were available Friday.

Police have said they were called at 11:34 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Mill Street. Officers reported hearing shots fired in the area before they arrived.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence in that block. That person was later identified as Kanye Stowers. He was pronounced dead within an hour of his shooting.

BPD published a public request for assistance on its social media channels March 29. The police statement said without the community’s help, the homicide may go unsolved.

In a statement included with the post, Simington said part of BPD’s mission is to partner with the community to solve crimes.

"The Stowers family has been forever negatively impacted by the loss of Kanye," the chief wrote. "Any information may be the difference in solving this loss of such a young life."

Do right

Love asked anyone with information to come forward and tell what happened.

“Do it for him so we can get peace,” she said.

Love said she doesn’t know whether her son got involved in a bad crowd, but she’d never judge his friends.

“I can’t point a finger till I know the truth,” she said.

She said Stowers left with his best that night in April last year for a party, where he was shot when he stepped out onto the porch.

He never came home that night — a thought that triggers Love. More than 30 people were present, she said. Someone must have seen something.

The mother remembered her teenage son as charismatic and well-known in his school and on the football team, and as someone who would give the coat off of his own back.

“He kept you laughing,” Love said.

Noting her son produced rap music with his best friend, Love said there was always meaning to everything Stowers said. His music touched on issues of poverty and violence in the world.

But there is one lyric in particular that calms her, Love said.

"My mama always told me to do right."

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information on the homicide of Kanye Stowers is asked to contact Bloomington Police Det. Brad Melton by calling 309-434-2537 or emailing BMelton@cityblm.org. The Bloomington Police Department also accepts anonymous text message tips on a 24/7 basis via the national Tip411 service. Images and videos can be submitted to this service. BPD said it has no ability to identify the tip sender. To send an anonymous tip, text the word “BPDTIPS” followed by the message or tip to 847411. Anonymous tips also can be sent through the department’s website.

