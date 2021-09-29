Oklahoma man sentenced to 3 years for weapon charge in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a gun offense in McLean County.

Jesse A. Chamberlain, 28, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Three other counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of methamphetamine possession were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Chamberlain was arrested and charged in April after Bloomington police were dispatched to a call reporting Chamberlain had punched a woman in her face.

A search of his vehicle led police to finding a loaded .380-caliber pistol and a gun magazine.

As a condition of his sentence, Chamberlain was ordered to forfeit all weapons and ammunition.

He also was given credit for 162 days served in the McLean County Jail. Chamberlain had remained jailed since April in lieu of posting $3,035.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.