 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Oklahoma man sentenced to 3 years for weapon charge in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a gun offense in McLean County.

Jesse A. Chamberlain, 28, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jesse Chamberlain

Jesse Chamberlain, 28, of Oklahoma, was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Three other counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of methamphetamine possession were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Chamberlain was arrested and charged in April after Bloomington police were dispatched to a call reporting Chamberlain had punched a woman in her face.

A search of his vehicle led police to finding a loaded .380-caliber pistol and a gun magazine.

Normal man charged for battery against firefighter

As a condition of his sentence, Chamberlain was ordered to forfeit all weapons and ammunition.

He also was given credit for 162 days served in the McLean County Jail. Chamberlain had remained jailed since April in lieu of posting $3,035.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan opens Center for Engaged Learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News