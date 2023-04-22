LEXINGTON — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Oklahoma City man Thursday who they accused of battering two seniors during a burglary and fleeing from officers.

Arrest affidavits provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office state on Thursday, a man, who was later identified as Christian L. Mascote, entered a Lexington house on South Spencer Street through an unlocked garage.

The report said two residents, a 91-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, were eating dinner when Mascote entered their home and began rummaging through their property. The woman confronted him and called her daughter, charging documents said; Mascote then tried to take her phone, but she refused.

Records state Mascote took a red air compressor from the garage and went outside, and the residents followed him. The documents state when Mascote tried taking the woman’s phone again, he hit her in the face, bruising her cheek and arm.

The report said the 91-year-old man tried to intervene, but Mascote shoved him to the ground, bruising the man's wrist and cutting his ear. The record said as the daughter arrived, she saw Mascote leaving and provided a description of his vehicle to police.

Later, in Bloomington, officers said they found a vehicle matching that description and tried to stop it. Instead, the vehicle ran two stop lights and sideswiped three vehicles at Oakland Avenue and Veterans Parkway. The vehicle continued fleeing, the report said, and got onto Interstate 74 and then off before driving onto surface roads.

Records state the vehicle then got onto Interstate 55, where it encountered a police road block. Police said the vehicle went into the ditch around the road block and got stuck near Shirley. The driver was then arrested and identified as Mascote, the report said.

Charging documents said police found the vehicle was stolen out of Joliet, and they found the red air compressor inside of it.

Mascote faces a Class 1 felony charge of residential burglary, two Class 3 felony charges for aggravated battery to a person above age 60, and aggravating fleeing, a Class 4 felony. At a Saturday hearing, a judge set his bond at $300,000, with 10% to apply for release.

He remained in custody Saturday. His arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. May 12.

Bloomington police assisted with the response.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story, and will be added later.

