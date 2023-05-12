BLOOMINGTON — An Oklahoma City woman is facing burglary and financial institution fraud charges after prosecutors said she tried to cash a forged check at a Commerce Bank in Bloomington.

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said that on Thursday, an employee of Commerce Bank's East Empire Street location contacted police about a suspicious check.

Messman said the check had been made to the order of 39-year-old Cecily M. Sexton from the account of "Modern Maintenance Inc." in the amount of $5,812.43. Sexton later was apprehended by police.

Messman said after Sexton consented to having her car searched, police found several similar checks, a prescription bottle with a substance containing cocaine, and other contraband.

Sexton was charged with two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony; one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony; financial institution fraud, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

McLean County Judge Pablo Eves set bond at $25,000, with 10% to apply for release from the McLean County jail.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2.

