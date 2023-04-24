BLOOOMINGTON — An Ohio man was arrested Friday in Bloomington on murder charges connected to a 2015 homicide.

Martino Giles, 35, was located in an apartment in the 3000 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington and arrested without incident, according to news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Giles is accused of fatally shooting his roommate in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2015 over rent money and a watch, according to the news release. Giles was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 8, 2015.

The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force had recently assigned the case to the cold case division until Giles' whereabouts were recently discovered, according to the news release.

Giles has been known to use aliases and had been arrested before under a false name. He was released from custody before law enforcement knew his true identity.

"Investigators here in Cleveland never let up on this case, the victim’s family deserves justice and hopefully this arrest is the first step in the process," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot, of Ohio, in the new release.

U.S. Marshal deputies from the Central District of Illinois made the arrest.

"I would also like to thank the outstanding work from U.S. Marshal Brendan Heffner and his team in Central Illinois," Elliot said in the news release.

Giles will remain in custody at the McLean County Jail until he can be extradited back to Ohio to face pending charges against him, according to the news release.

