BLOOMINGTON — An Oak Park woman was sentenced Thursday to court supervision for misdemeanor battery.

Taylor S. Williams, 18, of Oak Park, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor battery charge. She was originally charged in October 2022 with aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony, but that offense was reduced to a misdemeanor with her plea.

The Pantagraph previously reported, per court documents, that Williams was accused of kicking two police officers. She had also been charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and trespassing, but those offenses were dismissed with her plea.

The plea agreement was accepted by Judge Amy McFarland, who sentenced Williams to two years of court supervision and imposed a $300 fine.

The judge also ordered Williams to complete alcohol use and anger management courses, but then noted that she had already fulfilled that requirement.

Williams was represented by Bloomington attorney Phil Finegan, who declined comment on the case.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller