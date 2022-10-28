 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Park woman charged with kicking Normal police officers

BLOOMINGTON — A woman from Oak Park faces two felony charges for allegedly kicking Normal police officers earlier this week.

Taylor S. Williams, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. Court documents say she kicked two separate officers on Friday. 

Bond was set for $10,000 personal recognizance, meaning she did not have to post any money to be released. Her next court appearance is Dec. 2 for an arraignment. 

