Northern Illinois man charged with sexual assault in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A McHenry County man faces sex assault and abuse charges in McLean County.

Matthew Kiely, 44, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Kiely, of Harvard, Illinois, was taken into custody Thursday on an arrest warrant in Harvey following a “lengthy investigation” by the Bloomington Police Department.

McLean County's online court records indicated the offenses involve a victim under age 13.

His bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply. He has not yet appeared in McLean County court.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

