Normal woman sold meth, had heroin, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal woman is accused of delivering methamphetamine.

Amy S. Shields, 41, is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.

Amy S. Shields

She is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of meth to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Wednesday.

Shields was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Thief stole 25 guns from Bloomington store, prosecutors say

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

