Normal woman sentenced on battery, DUI charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman pleaded guilty to battery and DUI charges this week.

Jahda R. Davis, 20, was charged in May with aggravated battery and resisting an officer after a traffic stop.

Jahda R. Davis

Davis

She pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated battery and one count of driving under the influence.

Davis is sentenced to 92 days in jail, 24 months probation and 24 months supervision.

