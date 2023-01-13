Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug charges are pending against a Normal woman.

Holly M. Isaacson, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felonies).

011523-blm-loc-isaacson

Isaacson, Jan. 13, 2023

She also was charged with the following felonies: 

  • One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams (Class 2 felony)
  • One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing hydrocodone with intent to deliver less than 1 gram (Class 2 felony)
  • One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing alprazolam with the intent deliver (Class 3 felony)
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with less than 15 grams (Class 4 felonies)
  • One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing alprazolam with less than 15 grams (Class 4 felony)
Isaacson's bond was set at $100,000 personal recognizance, meaning she would not have to post any money to be released from McLean County Jail. 

Isaacson's next court date is an arraignment at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

