BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman pleaded guilty Thursday to methamphetamine possession and received a probation sentence.

Holly M. Isaacson, 37, received her sentence before Judge Jason Chambers after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine for an amount between 5 and 15 grams, a Class 2 felony.

The remaining charges, which included seven drug-related counts, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve said that on Jan. 13, a traffic stop was conducted at 2:50 a.m. for a vehicle with an unreadable license plate. During the investigation, a police dog indicated a positive presence of narcotics.

After a search of the vehicle, Isaacson was found with approximately 6.4 grams of methamphetamine, Horve said.

Isaacson was sentenced to two days in the McLean County Jail, as a time-served sentence, and she was placed on a term of 30 months probation. She was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

